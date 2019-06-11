Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

SINGAPORE - Two weeks ago, Qatar Airways chief Akbar Al Baker accused Changi Airport Group (CAG) of having copied Qatar's ideas in the design of Changi's Jewel.

Since he began his tenure as Qatar Airways chief in 1997, Mr Al Baker has not been shy to publicly put down his competitors.

Here are five other instances when he was in the media spotlight for his comments.

1. 'MOST DEFINITELY' BETTER THAN SINGAPORE AIRLINES

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2014, Mr Al Baker said Qatar Airways was "most definitely" better than Singapore Airlines (SIA), and warned that the gap between the two would get wider with time.

Speaking from the business-class cabin of Qatar Airways' Boeing 787 on display at the Singapore Airshow, he boasted: "I don't think that there is any airline operating into Singapore, including Singapore Airlines, that offers this (Qatar's) high standard of product."

He added that Qatar Airways provides "the best value for money" in almost all aspects, from flying the most modern aircraft to offering top-end in-flight products at attractive fares.

At this year's World Airline Awards held on June 18 in Paris, Qatar Airways came in at the top spot for the world's best airline while SIA came in second, perhaps partially vindicating Mr Al Baker's 2014 assessment.

The competition is closer than he would admit, though. Last year, SIA came in first to Qatar Airways' second.

The expansion plans for Qatar's Hamad International Airport, unveiled in Doha two weeks ago, feature an indoor waterfall and massive gardens (left) that are strikingly similar to what Jewel Changi Airport offers. PHOTOS: Facebook/Hamad International Airport, The Straits Times

2. ONLY MEN CAN DO 'CHALLENGING' JOBS

In June 2018, Mr Al Baker sparked accusations of sexism after he said only a man could do his "challenging" job when fielding a media question on gender inequality in Middle East aviation.