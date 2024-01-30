Qi Ji slaps 10% 'festive surcharge' for CNY, draws mixed responses online

It may be common for some businesses to impose surcharges during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, but not all customers, it seems, are happy to pay that additional charge.

One disgruntled diner took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Jan 29) after coming across a notice at a Qi Ji outlet stating that "there will be a 10 per cent festive surcharge from Feb 9 to 12, 2024".

The member of public, who wasn't identified, wrote: "Qi Ji Singapore, go rob better! At most don't eat your food. You might as well close for CNY!

"No big deal, there are better nasi lemaks around!"

A quick check by AsiaOne on Qi Ji Singapore's website and social media platforms show no mention about the 10 per cent "festive surcharge" at the time of writing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Qi Ji Singapore for comment.

Despite the diner's rant over the surcharge, many online sided with the food establishment's move.

One Facebook user said: "That's fair. They have to pay extra to the workers. If you don't like, don't patronise."

However, some pointed out that other food establishments do not impose surcharges during the CNY period.

Last year, food courts Food Republic and Food Junction both imposed a 15 per cent surcharge, citing hike in staff wages and ingredient prices during the CNY period.

Andy Hoon, executive director of Ki San Leng F&B Group, told 8World then: "It's the same every year because stall owners also double or triple their employees' salaries during the Chinese New Year period, and the supply of raw materials for food is also more expensive during this time.

"Stall owners increase their prices to make up for the higher costs."

Apart from food establishments, hair and beauty salons also impose festive surcharges for their services about two weeks before the lunar new year, as staff have to work overtime during the busy period.

ALSO READ: $88 for 1kg of bak kwa? Redditor stunned by price at store

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com