Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

'This is the quality we get': Deliverymen gets called out for throwing parcels at carpark

'This is the quality we get': Deliverymen gets called out for throwing parcels at carpark
PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONJune 29, 2024 3:50 AMByChing Shi Jie

Several deliverymen were shamed for their rough handling of parcels.

A video posted on June 27 by Sgfollowsall showed three delivery workers rummaging through the parcels in bags from a van at a HDB parking lot, before flinging them on the ground. One of them was seen kicking a parcel.

It is unclear where the video was taken or which company the workers belong to.

The netizen who shared the clip was disappointed with how the parcels were handled.

"We paid for shipping and this is the quality we get," the netizen said in the caption. "No wonder items get damaged or dented but it's not the sellers fault."

The video has since garnered over 300 comments and 1,700 shares on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

Several netizens in the comments were left angered by the workers' actions.

"They clearly don't want this job," one of them said, while another added that online shopping platforms should ban these workers from delivering parcels.

But others defended the delivery workers for "doing their job".

"Hence why packaging well is important. Did you think all delivery personnel handle them with extra care? They can't afford the time with so many packages and so little pay," one of them said.

Another netizen challenged the person who took the video to help the workers sort the parcels instead.

"Then he will understand that time is limited," he said.

[[nid:683517]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

Postal and delivery servicesOnline Shoppingviral
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.