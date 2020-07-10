Radin Mas SMC: PAP's Melvin Yong leads RP's Kumar Appavoo with 76% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Radin Mas SMC for GE2020 Melvin Yong (PAP) 76% Kumar Appavoo (RP) 24% The People’s Action Party is leading Reform Party in Radin Mas SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Melvin Yong currently has 76 per cent of the votes, compared to RP’s Kumar Appavoo's 24 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

Kumar Appavoo had failed to turn up for the Constituency Political Broadcast on July 7.

In a statement on RP's Facebook page later, chairman Andy Zhu explained that it was because of "an unfortunate event" that happened "under unforeseen circumstances" and apologised "for the inconvenience caused".

Radin Mas has 24,980 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the SMC by 77.25 per cent against RP and independent candidate Han Hui Hui.

