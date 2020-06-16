Raffles Institution 'disappointed' in students who threw $50 notes down toilet and from building

Farah Daley
Stomp
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/新加坡华人华语网/SG Chinese Community

Raffles Institution has expressed disappointment in its students who were seen flushing a $50 note down a toilet and throwing more from a building.

Their actions were caught in a series of videos that were posted on Instagram Stories.

One of the videos has the caption "whoops" and shows a $50 lying on top of a shelter beyond a parapet.

In another video, one student is seen throwing more money from the building.

One clip shows a student holding a $50 note and throwing it into a toilet with the caption "our toilet paper".

莱佛士书院学生50元钞票冲马桶 莱佛士书院校长：3位学生将被纪律处分。 ------------------ ------------------- 来自莱佛士书院（Raffles Institution）的学生居然不仅称50新币为“厕纸”并从马桶上冲走，也把钱扔出建筑物！

Posted by 新加坡华人华语网/SG Chinese Community on Friday, June 12, 2020

In response to a Stomp query, the principal of Raffles Institution Mr Frederick Yeo said: "The school is disappointed with the irresponsible behaviour of three of our students throwing money in such a careless way.

"We will never condone such actions and have firmly counselled the students on the severity and insensitivity of their acts.

"We will also take strict disciplinary action against all three of them.

"The students have expressed remorse and regretted their actions. 

"We have also informed their parents about the incident.

"The school is confident that the students will learn from their mistakes and commit to higher standards of behaviour in future."

#Raffles Institution #Students #Money