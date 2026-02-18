Muslims in Singapore to observe fasting month of Ramadan from Feb 19

The fasting month of Ramadan will begin in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 19).

In a media statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Tuesday (Feb 17), Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said that the date was determined based on astronomical calculations.

There are two accepted approaches in determining the beginning of Islamic months: sighting of the new crescent moon using naked eye or through aided vision such as telescopes or binoculars; or, by making astronomical calculations.

The Fatwa Committee of Singapore had in 1974 concluded that the beginning of Ramadan and Syawal can be determined through astronomical calculations.

Syawal is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, immediately following the fasting month.

Dr Nazirudin also took the opportunity to wish Muslims a blessed Ramadan, and encouraged them to strengthen their faith and devotion through steadfast worship, gratitude, graciousness and acts of charity.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

This period of discipline and empathy concludes with the celebration of Hari Raya Puasa.

