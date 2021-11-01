Rapper Subhas Nair charged with 4 counts of attempting to promote ill will between religious and ethnic groups

SINGAPORE - Local musician Subhas Nair was on Monday (Nov 1) charged with four counts of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different religious and ethnic groups.

In an earlier statement, the police said Nair, 29, is said to have breached a 24-month conditional warning given on Aug 14, 2019, after allegedly producing and publishing "a racially charged rap video online".

The clip is said to have attempted to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese people and other races.

One of the terms of the warning stated that if he reoffended, Nair could be prosecuted for the offence for which he was warned, in addition to prosecution for any alleged fresh offence.

Despite the warning, Nair allegedly posted comments on social media on July 25 last year, in response to a video of Chinese Christians who had made hateful comments against another community.

He allegedly commented that Malay Muslims who make the same hateful comments would be treated differently by the authorities compared with the Chinese Christians.

Nair is also accused of trying to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians by claiming in a post on Oct 15 last year, that one of the Chinese persons involved in the 2019 Orchard Towers murder of an Indian man purportedly received lenient treatment from the authorities because of his race.

While under police investigation later, Nair allegedly tried to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians during an indoor stage performance on March 11, by exhibiting a cartoon drawing of his Oct 15 post.

His case has been adjourned to Nov 29 and he was offered bail of $10,000.

For each charge, an offender convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different groups on grounds of religion or race can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.