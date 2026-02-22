'Mickey is on tour': Rat interrupts diners at Lucky Plaza food court

Diners at a food court in Lucky Plaza shopping centre were joined by an unexpected guest — a hungry rat — during their meal.

In a Facebook video posted on Feb 19, a rat can be seen on a yellow plate with food as diners scrambled away from the table.

The rodent could be seen climbing across the table while diners hastily removed their belongings.

Ten seconds into the video, a staff in red appears and calmly picks up the rat with a tablecloth before walking away.

The video posted by Facebook user Sheryle O. Oro has garnered over 70,000 views and reactions from netizens.

However, it is not clear when the video was taken.

Many commenters appeared to be tickled by the scene.

"Looks like someone's dinner just got a whole lot more adventurous," one comment said.

"Mickey is on tour," another wrote.

While some netizens made light of the incident, others expressed their concern over food hygiene.

"Don't know whether he washed the cloth, later use to clean the table again," one comment said in reference to the staff picking up the rat with a cloth.

"This mall is getting more and more pests… last year end there were rats sighted at the side of the food court near the entrance near Watsons. Then now they infested inside," another comment said.

According to online comments and checks by AsiaOne, the food court is located at Basement 1 of Lucky Plaza, located along Orchard Road, and is operated by Asian Food Mall.

AsiaOne has reached out to the operator for comment.

