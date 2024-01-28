Rats! Hougang resident unable to start car, finds out rodents had chewed through car engine wires

For the past two years, a Hougang resident has spotted rats scampering near the escalators as well as the parking lots in her estate almost every day.

As the pests did not enter her home, however, the woman thought it would not affect her life - until her car was damaged by the rodents.

Guo, 41, told Shin Min Daily News that residents living in Blocks 627, 628 and 629 of Hougang Ave 8 have been troubled by a rodent infestation for several years.

"Last December, I discovered rat droppings on my car engine," she recounted. "My neighbour who parked near Block 625 also encountered the same problem, so I reported it to the Residents' Committee."

On the afternoon of Jan 6, Guo found that she was unable to start her car.

She then had it towed to a workshop for inspection, where the mechanic reportedly said that rodents had chewed through the car wires.

"I spent $70 to tow my car and $50 to repair it," said the woman. According to the mechanic, the wires may have to be replaced if rodents chew on them again, which can cost up to $2,000 or $3,000.

Called on authorities to take action

Guo also told Shin Min that the authorities have also been placing bait and poison in the area over the past two years.

"My husband once stepped on a dead rat while I have seen a dying rat in the stairwell.

"Public cleanliness is also a key cause of rat infestation and I think the authorities can deploy more personnel and strengthen cleaning works to eliminate this problem," said Guo.

An elderly resident surnamed Liao also told the Chinese publication that rodents had chewed through the cable of his dashboard camera two years ago. He eventually forked out $600 to replace it.

"The authorities should engage a pest control expert to resolve this issue, or arrange for a large-scale deep cleaning session," he said.

Rat burrows seen near bin centre

When a Shin Min reporter visited the Hougang estate, the 20-odd residents interviewed revealed that they have seen rodents around the void deck and parking lots.

56-year-old Liu said the problem has persisted for over five years and suggested that the bin centre located nearby may be attracting the pests.

According to the reporter, at least four rat burrows were spotted at the grass patch near the bin centre.

"I've seen the rodents jumping on bins to find food. They appear at night and are huge in size. I once saw four or five rats appear together," said another resident, surnamed Lai.

Pest control engaged: Town council

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said the authorities are aware of the rat infestation issue at the parking lot of Block 628 Hougang Avenue 8.

The spokesperson said they received a resident's report on Jan 11 alerting them that their vehicle s parked in the parking lot had been damaged by rodents.

"We have contacted the resident, and the insurance company will follow up and submit a claim," said the spokesperson.

They added that the town council has engaged a pest control company to inspect the parking lot for any rat burrows.

"After inspections, pest control workers found no active rat burrows at the parking lot and will carry out rodent control measures around the area."

