Raw chicken on floor, ducks hung overnight: Netizens raise alarm on food hygiene at roast meat stalls

Some roast meat fans probably had second thoughts about digging into their meals after social media posts showed potential food hygiene lapses at two Hua Zai Roasted Duck stalls over the past week.

On April 16, Facebook user Haider Maíl shared a photo, saying he saw staff from a stall in Clementi coffee shop place raw chicken on the "dirty and wet floor," adding that it was not his first time seeing such things happen.

His post went viral, garnering over 6,000 shares and over 800 comments, as well as multiple pleas for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to look into the matter.

A stall assistant told Shin Min Daily News on April 18 that the chicken fell onto the floor because of torn packaging, and that he had forgotten to pick them up because he was busy attending to customers.

He clarified that the affected chicken were discarded.

to my non muslim friends who lives in Clementi, do take note of this Hua Zai roasted duck stall at blk 325 Clementi ave... Posted by Haider Maíl on Thursday, April 15, 2021

In response to Stomp’s queries, SFA said it is investigating the incident after receiving feedback, and added: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

A separate Facebook post on April 17 warned about food hygiene issues at another Hua Zai stall in Jalan Membina.

Facebook user Sam Sammers said he saw a duck hanging at the back of the stall even though it was closed for business.

He believed that it was hung there overnight and said he heard from a regular patron that it was a common sight.

"I really pity the people who will eat this," the man wrote, adding that saw “a few rats and some cockroaches crawling in the dark”.

PHOTO: Facebook/Sam Sammers

A man in charge of the stall told 8World that the staff will hang the ducks up for airing after the stall is closed at 10pm.

Staff living near the stall will check on the ducks after three or four hours, and will roast them before putting them up for sale.

The coffee shop they're operating in places pest repellent every month, and the roast meat stall spends an extra $50 per week to place more cockroach repellent, he said, adding that the stall is cleaned daily.

AsiaOne has contacted SFA for more information.

