'Raw inside and dripping with oil': Disgusted diner on chicken from meal in VivoCity food court

It was a meal painful on both her wallet and stomach.

Stomp contributor Si Han visited Food Republic at VivoCity for dinner on Dec 7, at around 5pm.

She ordered a plate of rice with curry cabbage, fried anchovies and a piece of fried chicken cutlet from the 'Jia Jia Le Cuisine' economy rice stall.

Si Han said: "Not only did the food come exceedingly exorbitant at $9.50, to my horror, the chicken cutlet was raw inside.

"As you can see from the picture, the chicken was still very pink in the middle. The fried chicken was literally dripping with oil as I cut it open."

Si Han felt that staff at the food court stall had "practiced unsanitary procedures" and failed to ensure that food had been cooked thoroughly.

"I did not report this to anyone at the stall because I did not want to cause a commotion at the time," the Stomp contributor added.

"However, this is a potential health hazard waiting to happen and I could have landed in the hospital if I'd consumed the fried chicken.

"I wish for the relevant authorities to take notice of this stall and conduct investigations regarding its food preparation procedures. I would very much like to have this place looked into, especially when the area is a tourist location and as a result food prices here are high."

ALSO READ: From 800g to 350g: Diner at Tanjong Pagar eatery unhappy crab weighed less after it was cooked

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.