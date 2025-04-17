RDU reveals candidates for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and Jurong Central SMC

Red Dot United (RDU) unveiled its five-man team for the newly-formed Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC on Wednesday evening (April 16).

They were introduced by RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon at a press conference held at 255 Jurong East Street 24, near Jurong-Clementi Town Council.

The team includes waste management company director Osman Sulaiman, who participated in the 2011 and 2015 General Elections with Reform Party.

The 50-year-old contested in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with Singapore People's Party during the 2020 General Election.

He is joined by Liyana Dhamirah, who contested in Jurong GRC during the 2020 General Election. She was part of the team led by Ravi Philemon and they secured 25.39 per cent of votes that year.

Liyana, 30, is currently a manager at a non-profit organisation focused on gender equality, and was named one of the SG 100 Women in Tech by IMDA in 2020.

The team also features three newcomers, including contemporary artist Ben Puah, 48, principal software engineer Harish Mohanadas, 39, and boutique marketing agency director Marcus Neo, 33.

At the press conference, RDU also unveiled Emily Woo as its candidate for Jurong Central SMC.

The 59-year-old studied music education in France and has been teaching for over 30 years and will face PAP's Xie Yao Quan.

RDU's Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC team will face a PAP team led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

She is joined by Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai and Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, Lee Hong Chuang, 54, who contested for PAP in Hougang SMC during the 2015 and 2020 elections, and political newcomer David Hoe, 37.

Following changes to the electoral boundaries on March 11, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC consists of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC.

RDU has already introduced its potential candidates for Nee Soon GRC and Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Newcomers Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, 57, Pang Heng Chuan, 56, and Sharon Lin, 40, were introduced as RDU’s team leads for the five-member Nee Soon GRC.

In Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, RDU will be fielding Fazli Talip, 43, Sharad Kumar, 25, and Patrick Tan, 70. It is not clear who the fourth member will be.

The party has also indicated interest in contesting in Jalan Kayu SMC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.

