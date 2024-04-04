Real estate icon Dennis Wee dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Dennis Wee, heralded as a legend in Singapore's real estate trade, has died on Wednesday (April 3) at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Family, friends, and business partners paid tribute on Thursday, remembering the realtor as a colourful character who built his own business and embraced life with humour and verve.

His daughter, Daphne Wee, announced his passing in an Instagram post: "Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our legendary Dennis Wee, the best dad, husband, grandpa, friend and boss... he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home."

The late Wee set up his namesake firm, Dennis Wee Group (DWG), in 1992, which grew to become one of the most well known property agencies in the era.

In 2017, the agency merged with PropNex Realty, which was reported to have paid S$5 million for the takeover. The agreement provided for the transfer of 845 DWG salespersons, leading PropNex to become Singapore's biggest real estate agency at the time.

PropNex Realty chief executive officer, Ismail Gafoor, said in a Facebook post early on Thursday morning: "It's a sad day today as we mourn the passing of a legend in the real estate industry, Dr Dennis Wee, yesterday afternoon.

"Dennis was a colourful person with humour and always putting his loved ones, staff and salespeople before himself. He created many training programmes and initiatives for his people.

"When Dennis was diagnosed with cancer early last year, he chose to live life and was a fighter, never giving up and connecting with his friends and loved ones. My recent three visits at his home in the last 21 days, he still jokes and is full of zest for life with superb memories."

Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, looked back on the late Wee's early working days, saying: "When I first joined ERA back in May 1991 as a graduate management trainee, my desk was just outside Dennis Wee's room in our Novena office. Dennis first started his real estate sales career in ERA, and he had become ERA's top agent.

"Though I did not report to him, I was inspired by his energy and colourful character. By observing him and making notes, I had learnt many real estate sales, marketing and negotiation techniques. He was in a way my 'sifu' and helped to shorten my learning curve significantly."

Lim added: "I also fondly remember the times that he packed what he called the world's best nasi padang for me. Yes, it was truly delicious."

In his retirement after selling his business to PropNex, the late Wee, a foodie who regularly cooked up a storm at home for friends and family, started a home business selling fried Hokkien noodles. @hokkienmeemaster grew so popular that it had a four-week waitlist for orders.

Desmond Sim, chief executive officer of Edmund Tie, said: "Dennis Wee was a pioneer in the real estate agency business. I can remember his bus ads ploughing the streets... He definitely made his quirky character his advantage as I still remember the humour of the "No House Burn or No Husband" ad. Wee also epitomises a family-focused father with a famed Hokkien mee to match."

In a statement, Huttons Asia said: "The real estate agency industry has lost a key leader. Dennis was a very motivated leader and frequently thinks out of the box in his marketing strategies.

"In the 1990s, you may have seen his ads on buses. There are many leading agents in the industry who have benefited from his guidance and coaching."

In another post on Facebook, one Eugene Wee wrote: "Yesterday, I texted Dennis Wee asking him if he wanted anything from Chiangmai. And there was silence. If you know him, this brother is anything but silent. He responds, calls, jokes, laughs, shouts, you name it. He is unfiltered and unpretentious, and his only vice - his love for fast cars."

In a 2021 interview with magazine design+architecture, Wee, who drove a racy McLaren 600LT Spider, spoke about the similarities between steering a business and driving a car.

"You get to feel different emotions and experiences when you go through different kinds of roads, and it teaches you more about yourself," he told the magazine.

"I love to drive, and it's one of my simple pleasures; I feel free whenever I am behind the wheel. What's even better is a car that not only looks good on the outside but makes driving more exhilarating."

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.