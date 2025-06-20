'A real safety hazard': Residents raise concerns over laundry on facade at Punggol Waterway Terraces

Several Punggol residents have raised concerns regarding the safety and aesthetics of laundry being hung on the facade of some HDB blocks at Waterway Terraces.

In a forum letter published on The Straits Times on Thursday (June 19), one resident expressed frustration over the practice, saying it affects both the "appearance and liveability" of the estate.

The resident, Margaret Siew, also pointed out that the visual clutter has become a source of distress, while posing safety risks.

When AsiaOne visited the estate on Thursday (June 19), several units at 308A and 308B Punggol Walk had laundry hanging on the buildings' external facade — with some not properly secured.

There were also what looked like makeshift poles with laundry hung outside some units.

Other units, however, had grills installed to secure the laundry and prevent them from dropping.

Speaking to AsiaOne, one resident, Salihin, 40, said that the practice poses potential safety risks, especially when residents fail to install proper grills or secure their poles.

"Poles or laundry can fall during windy days, especially when left unattended. Honestly, it's quite unsightly—it ends up looking like a scene from an old Hong Kong movie, with laundry hanging out from nearly every unit," said the father of four, who declined to give his full name.

"While I understand the practical need, it does affect the overall appearance and cleanliness of the estate."

Sharing similar concerns is another resident, Muhaymin, 36, who has lived in the estate for about a decade.

Muhaymin, who declined to give his full name, told AsiaOne that he is aware of the practice of hanging laundry along the facade and also expressed concern about the aesthetics of it.

"It's unpleasant and a real safety hazard. It becomes even more dangerous when heavy items like blankets or large bedsheets are involved. If something like that were to fall from a height, it could cause serious injury," said the desktop engineer.

Not enough sunlight

While some residents have raised safety and aesthetic concerns in hopes that the town council will address them, others explain that drying laundry this way is a matter of necessity.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a resident who wished to be known as Cheong, acknowledged that anything protruding — such as poles used for hanging clothes — can pose a safety risk.

However, the 43-year-old enrichment teacher said that the practice of hanging clothes over the parapet to dry is acceptable, provided the area is kept neat and free of clutter or obstructions.

"The truth is, it's a practical need for many of us. The designated drying area, usually located in the kitchen, often doesn't get enough sunlight," said the mother of two.

Cheong added that if better-designed drying facilities were available, residents would certainly use them.

"If there was a well-lit area with good airflow for drying clothes, I'm sure residents would choose that over the balcony," she said.

"It would be helpful if HDB factored in airflow and practicality when designing these spaces."

Chiming in with Cheong was Lee Mei Lan, 73, who also shared her reasons for hanging clothes outside.

"Bigger families need to hang their bedsheets and other large items, and sometimes there's just no choice due to the lack of drying space," said Lee.

Lee noted that the sight may not be appealing but urged others to consider the practical needs of larger households.

"You can't really blame them. If there's not enough space for bigger families, it's only reasonable for them to hang their laundry outside," she said.

"After all, we're neighbours. Let's try to understand and relate to one another."

Earlier this year, HDB posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, reminding residents to secure laundry poles while keeping loose items inside their homes to prevent accidents.

A penalty of up to $2,000 may be imposed on individuals who fail to remove hazardous items after receiving a HDB notice.

Subsequently, a fine of up to $100 per day may be issued until the items are cleared.

AsiaOne has reached out to Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for comments.

