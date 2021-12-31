Singaporeans wondering if $27m bungalow in TikTok clip belongs to young man

Being able to fork out $27 million for a home is unusual, especially when a person is still in their 20s.

TikTok user Lavashark23 appeared to flex his new "purchase" in Singapore's prime district — a bungalow along Gallop Road.

The 25-year-old posted a 50-second clip on Wednesday (Dec 29) and it has garnered over 75,000 views and 116 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@_iskandarmazlan/video/7046999898327190786/

From his new crib's patio, the young man – in a grey top – headed indoors and took his TikTok followers around the bungalow for a quick tour.

"After hustling for so long, I finally bought the house that I've always wanted, my dream house," he said.

He also introduced a man and a woman as his "security guard" and "helper".

Having allowed his "helper" to swim at the pool, Lavashark23 felt some self-praise was in order, saying, "I am a great boss. I will let my workers do whatever they want to because we are all humans."

Lavashark followed that up by reminding her (in a perfect Indonesian accent no less) not to forget to cook later.

His antics left netizens wondering if he really did buy the house.

Screengrab/TikTok/Lavashark23

Not humble...

Screengrab/TikTok/Lavashark23

Alas, one TikTok user saw through Lavashark23's facade and revealed this video was probably just him pulling a prank while at work.

A quick check on Twitter confirmed that the young man works in the tv and film industry, and AsiaOne visited the bungalow that was used in the filming of an upcoming local movie.

Living in that multi-million bungalow will stay a dream for now it seems.

Screengrab/TikTok/Lavashark23

In November, a man tricked netizens into thinking his car had a self-drive function after he lifted his hands from the steering wheel while the car was in motion on the road.

It appeared realistic but the car was actually being led away by a tow truck the entire time.

