Reasonable or not? Diner upset at $7 charge for Chinese tea at Marina Square restaurant

Are Chinese restaurants charging more for tea these days?

According to Lemon8 user Lemonade8870, that appears to be the case.

"I have been dining at many Chinese restaurants… and have noticed that the charge for Chinese tea has gone up recently — to unreasonable prices, say about $4 to $5 per person," she wrote in a post on Sunday (June 9).

However, the price of $7 a person seems to be the last straw for her.

"But I got a shock last night after I dined at Kai Garden in Marina Square — each person was charged $7.20 for Chinese tea," she continued.

She added that the price was for free flow of the beverage, but that much is to be expected at Chinese restaurants.

Describing the pricing as "atrocious", she said: "Just want to alert everyone so you know the amount they charge!"

She had dined at the restaurant the evening before, ordering a spread of kurobuta pork, braised vermicelli and mushrooms.

For drinks, she got ju pu tea, which cost $21.60 in total for three persons. Ju pu tea is a mix of pu'er and chrysanthemum tea.

A Kai Garden employee told AsiaOne that its golden osmanthus and ju pu teas are priced at $7.20 per person, and its pu'er and glutinous fragrance teas cost $6.80 per person.

A check by AsiaOne online shows that jasmine tea goes for $4.90 per cup at Crystal Jade, as does their Eight Treasure tea. Pu'er tea is $2.90 per cup at the restaurant chain.

For Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at Marriott Tang Plaza, free-flow Chinese tea is priced at $6.80 per person, while the Imperial Treasure chain prices theirs at $4.50 per person.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, Kai Garden has clarified that the price of their tea also covers towelettes and appetisers served to customers, which consists of pickles, yam slices and walnut pieces.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lemonade8870 for more information.

