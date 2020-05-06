Recent widower and dad of 12 gets overwhelming donations, also receiving assistance from MSF

Several Singaporeans' hearts went out to the plight of a father-of-12 whose wife sadly died after battling cancer on May 19.

She left behind 12 school-going children, aged between one and 18 years old.

Facebook user Diana Hairul shed light on the family's situation in a post on May 21.

Salam everyone, I have a new beneficiary. This beneficiary is a single Dad of 12 kids aging from eldest 18 years old to... Posted by Diana Hairul on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Her appeal for donations in the form of money, formula milk, diapers and food rations was met with overwhelming response during the month of Ramadan.

In an update on May 22, she shared that the family had received an "overwhelming supply of food and bay rations" from the public.

Alhamdulillah, help from the general public and our community poured in after the family’s plight went viral. The... Posted by Diana Hairul on Friday, May 22, 2020

However, it created an unintended problem in taking up precious space, even eating into the family's sleeping area.

This was observed in a video posted on Facebook page Jalan2junkie.

Allah is the best of planners. He showers love in all kinds of ways. Today our community shows that you will not go... Posted by Jalan2junkie on Thursday, May 21, 2020

However, the father was overcome with gratitude to all who have reached out to help his family and thanked them in the video.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman from the Ministry of Social and Family Development said on June 4: "We would like to thank the members of the public, who have stepped forward to support the father and children.

"We are saddened to know of the passing of the mother, and empathise with the family as they mourn their loss.

"The family is known to MSF, and has been receiving ComCare Short-To-Medium Term Assistance since March 2019.

"The school-going children receive assistance under the Ministry of Education's Financial Assistance Scheme, while those in pre-schools receive subsidies from the Early Childhood Development Agency as well as additional financial assistance for childcare from MSF.

"Our community partners - Sembawang Family Service Centre, HCA Hospice Care, Ain Society, Children's Cancer Foundation, North West Community Development Council, Covenant Community Methodist Church and the children's school counsellors and teachers are also supporting the family in the form of bursaries, subsidies, food, schooling necessities, medical and nursing care to the late mother and emotional support to the family on their grief and loss.

"Our Social Service Office (SSO) is also in touch with the father to support the family's basic and emotional needs following his wife's demise."

The MSF encourages anyone who comes across individuals or families who require support to call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000 or approach the nearest SSO (www.msf.gov.sg/ssolocator).