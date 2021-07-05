Record $700,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related components smuggled into Singapore, 14 jailed

A total of 14 men aged between 22 to 54 have been jailed following the largest seizure of electronic vaporisers and related components to date.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint media release on Monday (July 5) that they uncovered 54,392 pieces of these prohibited items – estimated at $700,000.

On June 7, the smugglers attempted to enter Singapore on seven Malaysian-registered lorries used to transport live chickens.

However, their plans were foiled when ICA officers discovered prohibited items hidden in the cabin passenger seats of the vehicles.

From investigations by the HSA, the men were found to be lorry drivers and staff from the same company. They had been instructed to proceed to the designated spot, where someone would come to pick up the prohibited items.

PHOTO: HSA

The smugglers, all Malaysians, were convicted in court on June 28 and received jail sentences of up to two months.

HSA said it will take strong enforcement action against those who import, distribute, sell or offer for sell harmful or imitation tobacco products including e-vaporisers and components

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, if convicted, you may be fined up to $10,000, receive up to a six month jail sentence, or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders will be fined $20,000 and jailed up to one year or both. While, those who possess or purchase such prohibited tobacco products will receive a fine of up $2,000.

ALSO READ: 'It's my kid, I'll do as I wish': Malaysian police nab man who made toddler son vape in viral video

alexanderkt@asiaone.com