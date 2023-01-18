'Recorded secretly': Singapore woman spots CCTV camera in JB massage parlour's private room after undressing

Do you check a room for cameras before taking off your clothes? Perhaps you should.

A Singaporean woman was traumatised after spotting a CCTV camera in the private room of a massage parlour she visited at the KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru.

The Stomp contributor has since reported the incident to the Malaysia and Singapore police, and wants to warn Singaporeans to beware when visiting such places.

On June 16 last year, she was at the mall with her husband and father-in-law when they saw a newly opened wellness spa there.

"My husband, father-in-law and I paid for a foot and oil body massage session," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"After the foot massage, we were directed to our respective private rooms to undress and get ready for the massage. I took off my clothes and when I wanted to hang the clothes on the hanger provided, I noticed a red light flashing in the corner of the room.

"I turned to my left and saw a CCTV camera. The camera was hung next to the curtain hence making it less visible. Customers entering the room will not be able to see it unless they flip the curtain.

"I screamed for my husband while reaching for whatever cloth available to cover myself. My husband immediately ran into the room and I pointed at the camera flashing red light.

"I quickly put my clothes back on. My husband called the management team of the massage centre. They insisted that they did not know there was a camera in the room. We were told that it was not working.

"My husband and I were confused. First, they claimed they were not aware of the presence of the CCTV. Then they claimed the CCTV was not functioning. How did they know the CCTV was not working if they were not aware there was a CCTV in the first place?

"And if the camera was not functioning, why was there a flashing red light?

"We saw a CCTV monitor at the payment counter before we started the massage. My husband asked to see the recording. They refused. My husband immediately rushed to the payment counter to see if there was any ongoing recording. There was indeed CCTV footage in the room. CCTV footage showed all movement in the massage rooms.

"The management team said they would make sure the footage was deleted and begged us not to file a police report. We ignored their pleas and called the police. I took some pictures and videos as proof. The police came and looked at the premises of the massage centre and I was advised to make a report at the Larkin Police Station.

"Meanwhile, the management team keeps on insisting they will delete the footage hence I need not worry about the video being circulated. I warned them not to tamper with evidence.

"Upon reaching Larkin Police Station, the manager of the massage parlour was already there. I spoke to Investigation Officer (IO) Suhana. I was told by the IO that the manager came to hand over the hard disk and the management team had already deleted the footage. I told the IO, I want this case to be investigated as I was not sure if the hard disk given to the police was the actual hard disk or if there were any copies of the footage.

PHOTO: Stomp

"I do not know if the Larkin Police Station made any further investigation on this case. I'm not sure how many customers have been recorded secretly before me. I hope Singaporeans will be more careful when going for a massage in JB."

Asked why she shared the incident with Stomp now, she said: "After the incident, I was very traumatised.

"I got some legal advice from lawyers in Malaysia and Singapore but was disappointed with the advice given. I've been trying to contact the IO to asked the status of their investigation, but I just couldn't get through to her. The whole incident made me upset and aggrieved.

"But at the back of my mind, I know I can't keep quiet about this issue. I am not sure if the massage parlour has taken down the camera. I am not sure if customers are still being recorded secretly. This is not right.

"Since this happened in Malaysia, the Singapore police are not able to do anything. So the best I can do is to warn Singaporeans to be careful and check the room before undressing."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.