Recovered from Covid-19? You may not enter South Korea via VTL even after fully vaccinated

Even if fully vaccinated, Singaporeans looking to visit South Korea may not be able to enter the country if they have been infected with Covid-19, but does the vice versa holds true?

Transport Minister S Iswaran responded to a question during a press conference on Monday (Nov 15) and said that fully vaccinated South Korean travellers that have recovered from Covid-19 are still allowed into Singapore from Nov 15.

He said: "The short answer is we are not at this stage contemplating a similar measure with respect to (South) Korea.

"But we are monitoring the situation and we will if it's warranted, take the appropriate steps and then make announcements."

On Nov 10, South Korean authorities announced the new regulations for Singaporean travellers who wish to travel via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme — adding that even after recovering from Covid-19, individuals may still test positive.

Singapore will have a total of 21 VTLs by Dec 6, after new countries were announced in a further expansion of the VTL scheme.

VTLs have been announced with 16 other countries with 13 already in effect. Three more VTLs with Malaysia, Sweden and Finland will start on Nov 29.

