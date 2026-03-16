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Recycling truck catches fire near Tampines HDB block, no injuries reported

The incident happened on Saturday (March 14) evening
Recycling truck catches fire near Tampines HDB block, no injuries reported
A recycling truck operated by 800 Super caught fire in Tampines on Saturday (March 15) evening.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 16, 2026 1:32 PMBYSean Ler

A recycling truck caught fire near a HDB block in Tampines on Saturday (March 14). 

The incident happened at about 6.40pm near Block 319 Tampines Street 33. 

Videos of the incident posted on social media showed flames burning through the roof of the collection tank — mounted at the rear of the truck — belonging to waste management company 800 Super. 

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen using a water jet to cool the tank. 

As the fire smouldered, the truck driver was seen unloading the contents of the tank onto the driveway as officers sieved through the recyclable waste to put out the flames. 

Firefighting operations appeared to have extended past sunset with another video showing officers still conducting dampening down after the skies turned dark.

@asiaone Flames were seen burning through the roof of the collection tank at one point. #sgnews #Singapore #Fire #Recycle #Truck ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the fire involved the rear compartment of a recycling truck and officers extinguished the fire using a water jet. 

There were no reported injuries and investigations are ongoing. 

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)firescar fireHDB
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