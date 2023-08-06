Red flag: Netizens upset over improperly displayed Singapore flags for National Day

It happens every National Day.

Singaporeans are getting flagged by other Singaporeans for not displaying the national flag properly.

Stomp contributor Amir shared a photo of one hung upside down on a gate.

"These people should be kicked out," he said.

Stomp contributor Marivic said: "I'm not a Singaporean, but I have been here for 10 years. I also just attended a National Day dinner and I know how respectful Singaporeans are towards their flag.

"I'm just shocked to see clothes hanging at a hotel on top of a Singapore flag at Resorts World Sentosa."

Stomp contributor Andrew shared a number of photos showing flags with the crescent moon and five stars on the upper right instead of the left.

"I made these observations mostly during my morning walk on PCN (Park Connector Network), passing by some housing estates in the northeastern part of Singapore," he said. "There are probably other odd ones in other housing estates across the island.

"If you are displaying the national flag, it would be good to verify that it is displayed according to the guidelines."

One of the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth is that the flag should be displayed upright with the crescent moon and stars on the upper left.

It should probably also not be a Chelsea Football Club flag.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=664065832312379&set=pcb.1381840759039416[/embed]

The new National Symbols Act, which was passed in Parliament last year, came into effect on Aug 1, replacing the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act and Rules.

The Act has a maximum penalty of $30,000 and a six-month imprisonment term for offences that violate the regulations.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.