Man, 53, arrested for allegedly using keys to scratch police vehicle

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (April 4) for his alleged involvement in a case of vandalism against a police vehicle.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm on April 2 at Block 83 Redhill Close.

Police said they received a report from a member of public that he had allegedly used an object to scratch a police vehicle parked there.

He left the scene before police officers arrived at the scene, but was identified and arrested by officers from Clementi Police Division through extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had come across the parked police vehicle and allegedly used his keys to scratch the doors of the vehicle.

He will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of vandalism.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000, and receive up to eight strokes of the cane.

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