'Reflecting our shared pride and collective spirit': Singapore rolls out National Day-themed trains and stations for 60th birthday

Singapore has launched specially-designed trains, buses and MRT stations in celebration of SG60.

This is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Day Parade 2025 Executive Committee as well as public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT, Go-Ahead Singapore, and Tower Transit Singapore.

From Friday (July 18) to Aug 31, selected trains on all six lines as well as buses serving the number 43, 97, 117, 157 and 960 routes will feature these decorations, said LTA in a media release.

Bedok, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Woodlands, Marine Parade, Bukit Panjang, Punggol and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations will also similarly be decorated.

The decorations "feature Singaporeans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate National Day, reflecting our shared pride and collective spirit", said LTA.

This encapsulates the theme of "Majulah Singapura", honouring Singapore's 60-year journey of nation-building and is part of LTA's efforts to "liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons", and "foster a positive commuter culture", added the authority.

Speaking at the launch of the SG60-themed stations and trains, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "This year's National Day celebration is very special with SG60 as we celebrate our nation-building journey and reflect on our shared values of multi-culturalism, boldness, resilience and openness.

"In line with the SG60 campaign, these NDP designs on our public transport are visual reminders to Singaporeans of how far we have come together as one united nation.

"If you have the chance to catch the decorations during your commute, I hope it brings you some SG60 cheer."

PSA Singapore unveils container display

PSA Singapore has also joined in the festivities, launching a container display at Tanjong Pagar Terminal — Singapore’s first container terminal which opened in 1972 — in celebration of SG60.

This is a tribute to the nation’s maritime journey and how far it has come in building infrastructure for container transport, said PSA on Friday.

The display, which spans 57m by 101m by 14.6m, will be illuminated nightly from July 25 to Aug 13.

PSA stated that the collaborative effort to build the display reflect the unity and shared commitment of the industry in celebrating SG60, "reinforcing their ongoing support for Singapore’s position as a leading global maritime hub".

The container display is one of several highlights of PSA’s SG60 celebrations, which also include a 10km competitive charity run and a 5km mass walk through the City Terminals on July 25 for employees.

The walk and run will allow employees to experience Tanjong Pagar and Keppel Terminals before they are redeveloped after 2027 as part of Singapore’s urban transformation plan, said PSA.

Proceeds from the charity run will be donated to Care Corner Singapore, a nonprofit organisation providing social and healthcare services to uplift and promote the well-being of those in need.

Regional CEO Southeast Asia for PSA International Nelson Quek said that SG60 is a proud occasion for PSA Singapore and a chance to honour the people and partnerships that have shaped its contribution to Singapore’s maritime success.

[[nid:719925]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com