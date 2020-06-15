Reform Party to hold virtual panel discussion and share where they stand on policy issues

After announcing the constituencies that they’ll be contesting in the upcoming General Election, the Reform Party (RP) is ramping up its online presence with voters today (June 15).

The opposition party — headed by secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam — will be holding its first virtual Meet-the-People session tonight via Google Meet, which will be broadcasted on Facebook Live from 7pm to 9pm.

RP noted that viewers will be able to find out during the panel discussion where its members stand on Singapore’s policy issues.

Members of the public are invited to the session via RP’s Facebook livestream, and not join in directly on Google Meet as initially indicated.