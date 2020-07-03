Reform Party now wants National Service reduced to 6 months

Reform Party's (RP) secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam explained the party's proposed reduction of National Service (NS) to six months during a Facebook Live session on July 2.

"We want to ultimately have a fully professional army," said Jeyaretnam, in response to a viewer's question on the proposed shortened conscription in RP's manifesto.

"I don't see why we cannot reduce National Service, particularly if it's broadened to include women," he said, referencing the manifesto which states that women should also be able to benefit from the opportunities of NS.

In the comments section, the viewer asked if the party thought that a six-month conscription would be effective in establishing a credible army.

Jeyaretnam cited Switzerland and Taiwan as models for conscription of around six months and further claimed that Singapore does not have "an immediate threat from our neighbours at the moment".

PHOTO: Facebook

Later, Charles Yeo, who is contesting in Ang Mo Kio GRC, chimed in on the discussion.

He said the long period of conscription "flies in the face of logic".

"A lot of people during National Service are very slack," he said.

These people "let their minds rot during the two years" by "playing the PSP (PlayStation Portable)", "going to siam diu (Thai discos)" and "watching Bigo Live". They are unmotivated and not soldiery characters to begin with, he said.

Yeo believes that the two-year conscription has neglected a question: "Are those people serving National Service a credible defence deterrent?

"The credible defence deterrent that Singapore has are the regulars."

PHOTO: Facebook

During the 2015 General Election, RP proposed a similar policy, but back then it was for one year of NS.

The party is running in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Radin Mas SMC this election.

