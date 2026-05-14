Reformative training for girl who slashed 2 school staff members with penknife

SINGAPORE — A teenage girl who hurt herself with a penknife at a secondary school before slashing two staff members was ordered on May 14 to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

During reformative training, young offenders are detained in a centre to undergo a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The 17-year-old girl had pleaded guilty in January to one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

A second similar charge was considered during her sentencing.

She cannot be named as those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that she was late for school on April 28, 2025.

The school's operations manager then confiscated her mobile phone before sending her to class.

During a break between lessons at 12.20pm, the girl looked for him outside the general office to ask if she could have her phone back.

When he refused, she pulled out a penknife, hurt herself with it and slashed his left arm.

He called for the discipline master, who confronted her, but she also slashed his arm.

The girl was disarmed by another school employee and told that the police had been called.

Instead of waiting at the scene, she went home, where she was arrested.

The girl's bail was set at $10,000 on May 14, and she is expected to begin serving her sentence on June 15.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.