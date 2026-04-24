'Come and get your refund': Toa Payoh hawker stall owner searching for diner who accidentally paid $475 for a meal

A hawker stall owner in Toa Payoh is searching for a diner who accidentally paid $475 for a meal.

Jia Cheng Noodle House's owner, surnamed Lin (transliteration), told the Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News on Friday (April 24) that she had checked her Nets transaction history after the lunch hour rush and found the erroneous transaction at 11.47am.

"My turnover after lunch is usually around $200 to $300, so I was really startled to see several hundred dollars added," the 45-year-old said, explaining that her earnings were past the $600 mark that afternoon.

She was confused about how the payment might have occurred, saying that the dishes don't cost $4.75. Noodles or laksa costs $4.50, so she would understand somebody paying $450 by mistake.

When she attempted to review security camera footage, she realised that the camera's memory card was faulty and all the footage had been deleted, Lin said.

She has since put out many posts on social media in a bid to reach out to the customer.

"Urgently seeking for the customer who did a $475 transaction at our Block 233 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 outlet," she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 21). "Please come and get your refund."

Lin also made video posts in Mandarin, delivering a similar message.

"I'm pretty sure the diner is either an employee of a nearby factory or a resident here, which is why I posted online, hoping to find the diner through social media and then return the money to them via PayNow," she told Shin Min.

Lin, who started her business five years ago, opened the Toa Payoh branch on April 10.

She said that this is the first time she has encountered an incident like this.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a representative of the outlet said that no one has come forward to claim the amount as at Friday evening and that they will be holding on to the $475 until the diner claims it.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com