Refurbishment works also done for other black-and-white properties, not just Ridout Road bungalows: SLA

SINGAPORE - The $1,085,900 spent to refurbish the Ridout Road bungalows rented to two ministers was used to repair gas pipes, water pumps and sewerage systems, as well as for termite eradication, among other things, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The agency, which oversees the management, conservation and rental of the colonial bungalows, said on Thursday (June 29) that such works are necessary to make properties habitable before they are tenanted.

It also gave examples of similar works done on other black-and-white bungalows in Malcolm Road and Orange Grove Road within the last five years.

These properties ranged in size from 480.2 sqm to 742 sqm, and the works had cost between $408,800 and $1,132,800.

They included similar repairs as well as asbestos removal and structural repairs in some cases.

SLA said that the valuation of such properties would have factored in the condition of the bungalows after the works had been done.

In addition, a cost-benefit analysis is also undertaken to ensure that the rental received for the properties would more than justify the works over the expected period of use, which can be 10 years or more, it added.

The authority was responding to queries from The Straits Times on the refurbishment of 26 and 31 Ridout Road before they were rented out to Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

The rental of the black-and-white bungalows by the ministers was the subject of a review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). This was after allegations were made that they had possibly received preferential treatment and had access to privileged information.

The investigations concluded that there was no corruption or criminal wrongdoing by the ministers, in reports submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

The reports also detailed the facts surrounding the rentals.

It emerged that the Government had spent $515,400 on fixing up the 856.5 sq m bungalow at 26 Ridout Road, and $570,500 on the 824.3 sq m bungalow at 31 Ridout Road.

According to the report, the properties had been vacant for many years and in disrepair.

On Thursday, SLA gave more details of the works done.

They included general building repairs, such as ceiling works, as well as repair of floor cracks, tiles, gas pipes and broken windows.

The properties also needed electrical rewiring, horticulture works, road and fencing repairs, as well as termite treatment.

For 26 Ridout Road, which was rented to Mr Shanmugam, water pump and sewerage repair works were also done.

As for 31 Ridout Road, where Dr Balakrishnan now lives, SLA did roof repair and water-proofing works, and also replaced the water tank.

Architectural conservation specialist Ho Weng Hin, founding partner of architectural conservation consultancy Studio Lapis, said the amount needed to maintain and refurbish such black-and-white bungalows depends on the condition they are in, adding that the amount spent on 26 and 31 Ridout Road was not surprising.

On average, most such bungalows are about 100 years old, and having been long exposed to weathering in the tropical climate, may have suffered much wear and tear, he said.

For instance, the timber roof, beams and windows can sustain water damage and cause structural issues, and repairs would be needed to make them safe and habitable, he added.

Being left vacant for long periods of five years or more also can worsen the problem, especially if the houses have not been repaired and maintained on a regular basis, said Mr Ho, whose firm has surveyed and restored such bungalows.

He noted that there was a limited supply of such historical bungalows in Singapore, and that keeping them well maintained is important for heritage purposes.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of Mogul.sg, a property technology company, said the typical practice is for any landlord – whether of a black-and-white bungalow or apartment or Housing Board flat – to make a property habitable for tenants.

If the problems existed before the tenants move in, it is the landlord’s responsibility to fix them, he added.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons Asia, said these would include things like fixtures such as pipes, drains and windows.

The matter has piqued interest in how such black-and-white bungalows are managed by SLA, with some Members of Parliament (MPs) having filed questions for next week’s Parliament sitting.

The Workers’ Party said in a statement on Thursday that it was studying the recently released investigation reports and would not comment on the matter for now.

It also said that its MPs had filed questions.

Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked how the Government will assure people that the ministers did not receive any privileged information on the rentals, and Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Auditor-General’s Office audits the bidding process of such black-and-white bungalows.

Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), meanwhile, asked what SLA does when the bungalows are vacant for long periods and how much it costs to maintain them, and Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked how the Government decides to grant conservation status to these bungalows.

