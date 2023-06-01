Registers of electors to be revised before July 31: Elections Department

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s voter rolls are being updated and will be open for public inspection later in June.

The Elections Department (ELD) said on Thursday that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has directed the Registration Officer to revise the Registers of Electors on or before July 31, to bring the registers up to date.

Any person who meets the following qualifying criteria as of June 1 will have his or her name included in the register of electors for an electoral division:

- is a Singapore citizen

- is aged 21 or above

- is not disqualified from being an elector under any current law

- has a Singapore residential address on his or her NRIC; or for those residing overseas, a local contact address registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for voting purposes.

The ELD said that it will provide more details later on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors when they are open for public inspection.

The Parliamentary Elections Act requires the registers to be revised not later than three years after every general election. It also provides for the Prime Minister to call for revisions from time to time.

With President Halimah Yacob’s announcement on Monday that she will not be standing for re-election, the next Presidential Election has to be called before her term ends on Sept 13. The next General Election is due to be held by November 2025.

ALSO READ: Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock ready to 'fight' in next general election

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.