Rejected by ex-girlfriend after 30 years, man threatens to throw her down HDB flat to 'die together'

He had recently been released from prison but soon found himself on the wrong side of the law once again.

According to Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday (Aug 21), the court heard that in 2017, 50-year-old Ganesan Palanisamy had gone to look for a former girlfriend whom he was with 30 years ago in hopes of rekindling their romance.

However, he found out that she was already married and had a 21-year-old son. She then stated that she only wanted to be friends.

But the man did not give up and continued to pursue his former flame but was rejected multiple times, which fuelled his anger. Then one night on Aug 26, 2019, Ganesan went to the 11th floor of the HDB block where the woman lived and waited for her to return home.

When the woman stepped out of the lift, Ganesan immediately grabbed her and hoisted her up, threatening to throw her down the building. He added that he'll jump down right after and they'll "die together".

The woman held on to the railing and managed to struggle free before attempting to use her mobile phone to call for help. But before she could do so, Ganesan grabbed the phone and destroyed it. Ganesan fled when the woman's son heard the commotion and came out of their flat to investigate.

The court also heard that Ganesan once again returned on July 25, 2020 to look for the woman and pushed her into the flat just as she opened the door. He proceeded to tie her up and attempted to stab her with a knife.

Ganesan then shut all the windows and doors in the home and turned on the gas stove. He threatened that the woman had to be with him, or else he would kill her and her son. To diffuse the situation, the woman pretended to agree. Ganesan turned off the stove and left soon after.

Ganesan was subsequently arrested and faced 13 charges, including criminal intimidation, committing mischief and trespassing, as well as several traffic offences.

It was also revealed in court that Ganesan had previously been in and out of prison for several years for various offences. He was last sentenced to corrective training in 2008, along with multiple strokes of the cane.

For his most recent offences, Ganesan pleaded guilty to seven of the 13 charges. After consideration by the judge, Ganesan was sentenced to a jail term of four years, 16 months and two weeks, fined $1,000 and his driving licence revoked for 30 months.

candicecai@asiaone.com