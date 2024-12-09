Relaxed rules, low prices: JB vape retailers say Singaporeans main buyers

Several retailers selling vapes in Johor Bahru have said that Singaporeans account for 70 per cent of their customers, even though it is illegal here.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (Dec 9) that their reporter recently visited some of these stores and noticed that e-cigarette products, including pods and disposable vaporisers, were displayed in plain sight.

Several shops sold more than 50 different flavors and brands of e-cigarettes, but none of them had clear prices.

A staff at B-point, a shopping area near JB Checkpoint, said that its convenient location has made it a popular spot among Singaporean travellers.

"There are restaurants, petrol stations, car washes and money changers in this area, which can meet most needs. Many Singaporeans also come here to buy e-cigarettes," he said, adding that 70 per cent of his customers are from Singapore.

"Singaporeans don't mind the price. As long as they see a suitable one, they will buy it. But they generally don't buy in large quantities. Each purchase is less than RM150 (S$45)."

Shin Min reported that there are at least 20 retailers selling e-cigarettes in a shopping mall about five kilometres away from JB Checkpoint.

These shops also sold computers and mobile phone products.

An assistant at one of the stores said that Singaporeans account for more than half of their sales.

"I can tell [that there are Singaporeans] as most of them speak English,' he said. "Malaysians rarely come here to buy since they have more choices outside of JB."

CNA reported in November that vaping devices are also being sold in pharmacies in JB, with such products encompassing around 75 per cent of the goods sold in one store.

The sale of vape is illegal in JB, but experts said that such businesses exploit loopholes in the state law by registering for licenses to sell other products.

They would then sell vape products as a significant portion of their business.

Cheaper than from black market in Singapore

Several tourists from Singapore said that they would vape in Malaysia but will not bring them back home.

"I always buy disposable ones and would throw them away after I finish using them on the same day," one of them said, reported Shin Min.

The 40-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Kenny, said that the price of vapes in JB is cheaper than from the black market in Singapore.

Another customer said that he knew that the sale of e-cigarettes are illegal in JB, but continues to buy from them since the stores are openly selling them.

Under the Tobacco Act, the possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers, or vapes in Singapore carries a fine of up to $2,000.

It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer vapes and their components for sale.

A person convicted for the first time may face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

The maximum fine and jail term are doubled for a subsequent offence.

Those who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of vapes can contact the Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.

