'Relaxing water-flowing sound at the wrong location': Tengah residents complain of leakage from centralised cooling system

Several residents living in the new Built-to-Order estate in Tengah have complained about issues with their home, including water leaking from the centralised cooling system (CCS), Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday (May 17).

One of them, a 47-year-old kindergarten teacher surnamed Chen, said that she received the keys to her flat on Tengah Garden Avenue last September.

They had opted for the CCS, which was installed by manufacturer Daikin, and moved into their flat after renovations were completed before Chinese New Year this year.

"A week later, we found that the ceiling on the door frame closest to the living room began to drip," she said. "The air conditioner in another room was also dripping. We immediately reported the issue to Daikin."

Chen said that workers came to their flat in March to repair the faulty CCS, but added that the issue continued to persist.

The excessive water also caused the paint to bulge — or blister — from the wall, she said.

"We had no choice but to break these blisters because we were afraid they would damage the wires," Chen said, adding that her family continued to use the air conditioner due to the hot and humid weather.

The technicians from Daikin came again in April and on May 9 to rectify the issue

A video shared by Chen on TikTok showed a repairman holding a bucket of water to the leaking pipe.

Although the problem has since been resolved, Chen is concerned that the issue will crop up after the 12-month warranty period is over.

She said: "My husband and I are both office workers. Every time a water leak occurs, we have to take time off to deal with it. Even if the parts are replaced, the leakage problem cannot be solved."

I spent about $60,000 to renovate this flat, of course I am heartbroken. And what if the warranty period expires and there's a leak? Who will reimburse the repair fees then?"

'I thought it's the sound of my fan'

Shin Min Daily News also reported on a 'waterfall' spotted in the unit of another Tengah resident.

Ye, 40, who just moved into a five-room unit in 111A Plantation Crescent, experienced a water pipe leak on the evening of March 3, forming a pool of water in the area between the bedroom and the living room.

"I had heard about this potential problem, so I was on the alert," he said. "When the pipe was leaking, I thought the sound made was from my fan.

"I didn't expect to find water everywhere," said Ye.

According to a video shared on TikTok by Ye, not only was the floor wet, he also needed a bucket to hold the water dripping from the pipe.

'Relaxing water-flowing sound at the wrong location," he wrote in one clip published on May 4.

Ye told Shin Min that the air conditioner was not used when the leaks occurred.

He added that after notifying the authorities, workers had come by that night as well as on several occasions to ensure that the problem was resolved.

Another video the ceiling and pipes in Ye's flat covered with black tape.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, SP Group, which manages the CCS in Tengah, said that their operations and customer assistance teams have been in regular contact with customers so that assistance can be provided in a timely manner.

In response to complaints about the cooling system, SP Group previously said last November they would work to raise awareness among residents about the cooling system and address teething issues.

They had also waived all usage charges for residents until Dec 31 last year "as a gesture of goodwill".

"We apologise that our service delivery and communications with customers have fallen short of expectations," SP said then.

And in March, Daikin said that they had tripled its team of workers rectifying condensation issues, the Straits Times reported.

