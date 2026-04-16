'Reliability, potential cost savings': Keppel awarded HDB centralised cooling contract for 9 Tengah BTO projects

Keppel has been awarded its second contract by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to design, install and operate centralised cooling systems in nine upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Tengah.

The new contract — awarded to Keppel's infrastructure division — spans 20 years and covers around 10,000 BTO units within Tengah's Brickland, Park and Forest Hill districts, according to a joint press release by Keppel and HDB on Thursday (April 16).

Keppel had earlier secured their first contract for Tengah BTO flats — Brickland Weave, Plantation Edge I & II, and Plantation Verge — in September 2024.

In total, around 14,000 households across 12 BTO projects in Tengah will have access to the central cooling systems provided by Keppel.

"This expansion reflects the continued rollout of centralised cooling to realise the vision of Tengah as a smart and sustainable town," said Keppel and HDB.

'Potential cost savings'

HDB homebuyers in Tengah will have the option of subscribing to Keppel's centralised cooling system, which offers a more energy-efficient cooling solution compared to conventional air-conditioning systems.

With Keppel's system, chilled water will be piped to homes from centralised chillers to cool the flats without the need for individual condensers.

The system uses up to 30 per cent less energy, presenting a more eco-friendly option for residents.

"HDB is committed to realising the vision of Tengah as Singapore's first and largest smart and sustainable HDB town," said Tan Sze Tiong, chief sustainability officer at HDB.

Poh Tiong Keng, executive director for energy-as-a-service at Keppel, said that the cooling system will provide homeowners with "long-term reliability" and "potential cost savings with lower upfront equipment costs".

Keppel will incorporate engineering and design features to improve performance and better integrate the system within the homes, it said in the press release.

For example, the design and placement of chilled water pipes will be optimised within the flats, taking into account interior aesthetics where feasible to give residents flexibility in planning their home layout.

When completed, the centralised cooling systems at the 12 BTO projects will be connected to Keppel's Operations Nerve Centre for remote control and real-time performance monitoring with the use of AI and machine learning.

According to the release, HDB has also made provisions for air-conditioner ledges in all flats in Tengah for residents who choose not to opt in for the centralised cooling system.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com