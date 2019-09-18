Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago

The toddler whose remains were found in a Chin Swee Road flat last week was allegedly murdered by her parents five years ago.

Yesterday, the couple were charged in court with the murder of their daughter, who was 2½ years old at the time, sometime in March 2014, in an eighth-storey rental unit at Block 52.

The two accused, both Singaporeans, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their other children. They were expressionless when they appeared in court briefly yesterday for the charges to be read out.

The girl's remains were found in the one-room flat on Sept 10 after the police responded to a call for assistance.

The remains, which had been burned, were inside a metal pot, according to previous reports.

A neighbour told The New Paper a strong smell had lingered in the corridor for two weeks before the police were alerted.

The couple are believed to be registered occupants of the flat, The Straits Times reported.