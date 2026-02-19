Remember SM Lee's language-changing 'magic' cup? It's back

A piece of Singapore pop-culture history has made a reappearance online.

We are referring to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's 'magic cup'.

For the uninitiated, the blue tea-cup was thrown into the spotlight during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when it was used during then-prime minister Lee's multi-lingual televised addresses.

It gave rise to the lore that the cup had magical language-changing abilities, as Lee would launch into each of his speeches in a different language after taking a sip of water from the cup.

The memes that followed the moment gave Singaporeans reason to smile amidst a difficult time as the nation and others grappled with the virus.

Curious netizens also dug into where the cup was made — Japan — what it was made of — porcelain — and where to buy it. Last we checked, an inspired version is still available on online store Supermama for $26.

Netizens were also intrigued when Lee did not use the cup again during the following year's televised update on the Covid-19 situation.

And it appears SM Lee is clued in on Singaporeans' fascination with the vessel.

In a video posted to his social media accounts on the Wednesday (Feb 18) — the second day of the Lunar New Year — Lee makes a festive greeting in Chinese, oranges in hand.

With a twinkle in his eye and a knowing smile, he then takes a sip from the 'magic' cup before launching into a Malay greeting welcoming the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on Thursday.

In a message tagged to the post, SM Lee noted that Wednesday also marks Ash Wednesday for Christians as they observe the 40 days of Lent in the lead-up to Easter.

The 52-second clip even includes a blooper reel at the end, showing Lee 'messing up' the handover of oranges before receiving the cup.

"Do again, see!" Lee says laughing, sharing a light-hearted moment with the crew behind the camera.

The humorous snippet has amassed over 300,000 views on Facebook, leaving netizens tickled.

"Love this! Damn cute hahaha," one user wrote on Instagram.

Many online also welcomed the return of the magic cup.

"Magic cup is back!" said one.

"Woahhh it's the legendary blue cup that changes language," remarked another commenter.

