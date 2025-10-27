'Reminds me of how far I have come': Drug addict-turned-lawyer Darren Tan revisits first arrest in Hougang

Lawyer Darren Tan recently visited the site of his first arrest which set him on the arduous road to recovery from drug abuse and a successful career

In a Facebook video shared by the Central Narcotics Bureau on Monday (Oct 27), the 46-year-old, who is now deputy managing director at Invictus Law Corporation, shared his inspirational story.

He said he joined a gang at age 14, and started taking drugs around the same time — something he said gave him self-confidence.

The law first caught up with him some 30 years ago during a gang “settlement talk” at a coffee shop in Block 212 Hougang Street 21.

"Suddenly we were surrounded by police officers. Weapons and drugs were found in the cars," said Tan, adding that he later tested positive for drugs.

Even before his arrest, his appearance already had the telltale signs of addiction.

"I was on drugs 24/7. When I was heavily hooked on meth, my body essentially degenerated," he said.

"I was very, very thin because I didn’t have to eat. When I stood up, my eyes were open but I couldn’t see anything.

"If I ever thought of my parents back then, it would be, 'when will you come and bail me out from here so that I could take drugs again'."

The Straits Times previously reported that on top of a two-year sentence to reformative training when he was 18, Tan spent 13 years in and out of jail for a series of drug offences.

In the Facebook video, he said that the turning point was during his second spell in prison, where he had a "long conversation" with himself.

"I grew up with a steady diet of Hong Kong dramas (and) aspired to be either a gangster or a lawyer," he said.

"If I really decided to change, then why not set myself this seemingly impossible goal."

Tan, who applied to law school at the National University of Singapore in 2009, was called to the Bar five years later.

He is now a full-fledged lawyer and a father of two girls aged five and seven.

On revisiting the site of his arrest, Tan said: "It actually helps me stay grounded because it reminds me of how far I have come — the mistakes I have committed in the past.

"And it helps me to stay anchored to what are the most important things in my life right now."

