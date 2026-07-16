Singapore to accelerate adoption of remote site supervision to improve built environment productivity: Chee Hong Tat

As part of efforts to transform the built environment (BE) sector and improve its productivity, Singapore is accelerating the momentum of remote site supervision (RSS) adoption, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

"I believe this can be a game changer for improving industry productivity," he said at the Association of Consulting Engineers' (ACES) 55th anniversary dinner held at Shangri-La Singapore hotel on Wednesday (July 15) evening.

RSS leverages digital tools such as 360-degree cameras, smart drones and artificial intelligence-powered data tracking to allow professional engineers or qualified persons (QPs) to supervise multiple project sites virtually, including from their offices.

Its adoption is expected to help QPs save the time spent travelling between project sites to conduct routine inspections.

In doing so, the time saved can improve their productivity and optimise manpower deployment, while enhancing workplace safety, Chee explained.

He cited the example of CapitaLand Development's ongoing mixed development J-den project at Jurong East, which has reduced its supervision man-hours during structural works by 40 per cent.

Setting the context, Chee said that embracing RSS is not just about using new gadgets.

"It is about maximising the contributions from our precious human capital, our engineers, our experts, so that you are able to spend your time and your energy on what matters most.

"It will also help to speed up decision making, and build a more agile, safer and more resilient BE sector," he added.

Guidebook of best practices

To accelerate the momentum of RSS adoption, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has partnered ACES, the Institute of Engineers Singapore and the Singapore Contractors Association Limited to publish a second version of the RSS guidebook for supervision of structural works.

The guidebook will provide clearer guidance to developers and engineers on how RSS provisions can be incorporated into contracts and the supervision process.

It references best practices and technology guidance from over 30 trials conducted with consultants, contractors, government procurement entities and developers.

Chee urged more companies to embrace RSS so that its adoption can be scaled up across the industry, thereby helping local companies and workers to save time and money.

Save cost, save time, save manpower

The impetus for initiatives such as this is to help companies reduce costs, time and manpower, explained the minister.

"This is not a new or one-off priority, but we want to give it a stronger push and we are also constantly on the lookout for new ideas and what are better ways of doing things," he said.

Chee pointed out that his ministry had set up the Action Team to Improve Built Environment Productivity to review industry practices, reduce regulatory burden and streamline processes.

"Since its formation, the Action Team has been discussing possible policy and process improvements that can help our companies to achieve the three savings - cost savings, time savings, manpower savings - and we want to try and do this across the entire building life cycle."

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editor@asiaone.com