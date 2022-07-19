'Remy is just sourcing his ingredients': Netizens unfazed by rodent munching on corn at Hougang supermarket

Remember that popular Disney movie Ratatouille, about a rat named Remy who was extremely fond of food?

Well, his counterpart might just have been spotted at a Giant supermarket in Hougang, casually gnawing on an ear of corn.

The 12-second clip was uploaded to Instagram by Sgfollowsall on Monday (July 18), and has since gained more than 56,800 views.

According to the post's caption, this rodent was spotted at the Giant supermarket located at Block 683 Hougang Avenue 8.

In the video, a female voice can be heard saying: "Looks like it's very delicious" in Mandarin while the animal, oblivious to the person taking the video, continues to munch happily on its find.

The post drew some interesting comments from netizens, many who didn't seem bothered by the rodent's presence among the fresh produce.



Several netizens immediately drew a link to the famous animated chef rat Remy.

"Remy is just sourcing his ingredients," joked one user.

Disney movie references aside, there were also animal-lovers in the comments who seemed to like the rodent.

One even urged the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to not be "angry" as "the rat is just hungry".

AsiaOne has reached out to DFI Retail Group, the company managing the supermarket chain for more information.

This isn't the first time that rodents have been found in supermarkets here.

In 2019, supermarket chain Sheng Siong had to remove a brand of basmati rice products from its shelves after a dead rat was found by a customer in a bag of the rice.

Other bags of the rice from the same batch were also recalled from other stores, including Cold Storage and some provision shops then.

In May this year, a woman who visited a Giant outlet at Jurong's IMM found a dead rodent lying among the vegetables she purchased.

The woman's husband, a 46-year-old man surnamed Lim, told Shin Min Daily News: "I was shocked when I saw it. It was really disgusting. Since the incident, my family hasn't dared to eat vegetables."

Because of the pest, Lim added that he had to throw out everything in his refrigerator, including 1kg of bird's nest that was a gift from a friend.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries then, DFI Retail Group said they "swiftly conducted an investigation" following the complaint.

"The product in question is a pre-packaged and sealed item and we are currently working closely with our suppliers to identify the root cause," a spokesperson from the group explained.

