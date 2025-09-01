Rents for privately held HDB shops double in past year; prices hold steady for those leased from HDB

SINGAPORE - Rental rates have more than doubled for privately held HDB shop units, particularly over the past year, while rents for shops directly leased out by HDB have mostly held steady.

Median rentals for heartland shops held by private landlords rose from $3.51 per sq ft (psf) in the second quarter of 2024 to $7.34 psf in the second quarter of 2025.

This is the highest ever rental rate for privately held HDB shops, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Realis data that dates back to 1999.

Meanwhile, shops directly rented out by HDB have seen rents rise at a more gradual rate.

HDB said rents for nine in 10 of such shops have remained largely unchanged over the past five years.

Property analysts and agents attributed the rise in rental rates for privately held HDB shops to increased demand for such units after consumer sentiment improved post-pandemic, even though there are signs that this demand is now moderating.

HDB shop units can either be rented from private owners or the state. The Housing Board said there are about 8,500 privately held HDB shops, while the remaining 7,000 shop units are directly rented out by the Government.

In 1998, the Government stopped selling HDB shop units to private owners, and the board now rents them out directly.

HDB said this gives it the “flexibility to better curate the trade mix of shops” and respond to residents’ needs.

The rising rents are squeezing some shops in the HDB heartland, leading them to relocate, downsize or close altogether.

Coping with rising private rentals

To cope, some business owners have been subletting a part of their HDB shops.

For instance, Mr Ken Seng Guan’s bakery chain carved out a roughly 250 sq ft space from its 600 sq ft Pek Kio outlet and has sublet it to various shops over the 10 years it has operated the space – from a bubble tea store to a stationery shop, and now, a hair salon.

The Bakery Cuisine director said his rent – currently $12,000 – has gone up by about 40 per cent over the past decade, or about 10 per cent every three years.

The roughly $3,800 in monthly income from subletting has helped Bakery Cuisine continue running the privately held Pek Kio store despite rising overheads, said Mr Ken.

Mr Ken’s business also sublets some of its HDB-owned shops in Punggol and Pasir Ris, where rentals have hovered around $4,000 to $5,000 over the 10 to 20 years he has run them.

While rents for his HDB-owned stores have held steady, Mr Ken said he continues renting from private landlords because these stores – built before 1998 – tend to be near town centres, where footfall is higher.

There is no available data on how many tenants of privately held HDB shops sublet their units.

About 4 per cent of the 7,000 shops rented out by HDB are subletting their units, the board said. This excludes about 500 coffee shops, markets and market-produce shops.

Other businesses said they have had to downsize to smaller units.

In March 2024, mobile phone retailer Erajaya moved from its 500 sq ft unit in the atrium area of HDB Hub in Toa Payoh to a smaller 300 sq ft unit in a nearby block, after its private landlord asked for a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increase in rent. The business was paying about $28,000 a month.

Mr Jeff Ho, the store’s operations manager until early August, said the hike would have been unsustainable.

“We are just getting by. Our margins are small given the high rental,” said the 45-year-old.

He added that rent for its current shop at Block 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh is about 20 per cent lower, but the trade-off is having less room to display products and serve customers.

Retailers in the same row of shops as Erajaya said at least five shops there have shuttered or downsized in the past year because of rental hikes and poor business.

According to Realis data, median rents for privately held HDB shops in Toa Payoh rose by 58.6 per cent from $4.91 psf in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $7.70 psf in the second quarter of 2025.

Even though rents for privately held HDB shops may be more volatile, property agents told The Straits Times many businesses still opt to lease from private landlords as their shops are located in older estates built before 1998.

Privately held HDB shops can also be rented out to any business, as long as they are on HDB’s list of allowable trades.

In comparison, units rented out by HDB are bound to specific trades under the tenancy agreement – for example, a unit that HDB has marked out for a medical facility cannot be rented out to a cafe owner.

The supply of privately held HDB shops that the Government stopped selling in 1998 is expected to become tighter because these units typically have 30-year leases, said Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property search portal Mogul.sg.

This means the lease for the last HDB sold shop with a 30-year lease could expire in 2028, he said.

“Going forward, the Government will be the main landlord of HDB shop units. Hence, it will be up to the Government to manage the rental costs of tenants in state-owned HDB shop units,” said Mr Mak.

HDB had in 2022 extended the leases for some 730 privately held HDB shops with expiring tenancies by at least a year. During the extension, they could make new business plans or bid for a new tenancy.

Steady rents for those renting from HDB

Meanwhile, businesses that rent from the Government said rents have held mostly steady.

Data provided by HDB showed that the average rent for medical facilities rose to $8.71 psf in 2024, up 13 per cent from $7.68 psf in 2020.

The average rent for food and beverage shops was $7.66 psf in 2020, compared with $8.12 psf in 2024, while those for essential services – minimarts, provision shops and supermarkets – went from $5.15 psf in 2020 to $5.36 psf in 2024.

Unlike URA’s Realis, which gives rental data for privately held HDB shops in median values – the middle point when rents are arranged from lowest to highest – HDB provides rental data using average values. This is calculated by taking the mean of all the rents.

Mr Darren Tan, who runs bakery chain iCakes, said stable rental is a major perk of leasing a shop in Buangkok from HDB, for which he pays about $5,000 a month in rent.

The 35-year-old said rent for the roughly 500 sq ft unit had increased by about 10 per cent over the seven years he has operated it, which he said was reasonable for a mature estate.

Mobile phone retailer Yeo Siew Ngee said rental for a 150 sq ft shop he leases from HDB in Toa Payoh has been more reasonable than what private landlords are charging him for another two shops of the same size in the area.

He said HDB has increased the rent by about 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the decade that he has operated the store, whereas private landlords have raised rentals by 20 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period.

“The rent increases for my HDB shop are minimal, and that has helped me to sustain the business. For my other two stores, I have to sublet a part of the space to make sure we can afford the rent,” said Mr Yeo, 51, who declined to give specific figures.

But some business owners said HDB-owned shop units can be difficult to secure because of high bids.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Tan Yuan Ming said he was edged out of a public tender for an HDB retail unit in Sengkang in March by bids that were twice his own.

Mr Tan made a bid of $4,700 for the 527 sq ft unit, but saw that successive bids on HDB’s online bidding portal hit five-figure sums.

The unit at Block 279 Sengkang East Avenue was awarded to Q & M Dental Centre, which had placed a $14,000 bid. There were 21 bidders for the unit, who submitted bids ranging from $3,850 to $14,000.

Mr Tan, 32, has since 2023 been looking for a retail unit to grow his business The TCM Folks, a mobile TCM clinic he founded in 2022. It currently makes house calls as it does not have a brick-and-mortar space.

“I’d thought it’d be cheaper to rent a shop from HDB, but it turned out that the bids still went way above what we can stomach as a small business,” he said.

That said, property agents said there are signs that rents for HDB shops are cooling. They attributed this to an uncertain economic outlook, which has spooked businessmen from opening new stores.

Business owners are also more cautious about committing to high rents, causing rental growth to moderate slightly in 2025, said ERA property agent Patrick Poh.

With businesses also facing greater cost pressures – from manpower to utilities – landlords are also becoming slightly more flexible in rental negotiations, Mr Poh added.

Mr Alex Wong from PropNex Realty said: “In 2024, it was more of a landlord’s market, when the sentiment among businesses was bullish.

“Today, it’s become more of a tenant’s market, as inquiries have dropped and landlords seem more willing to negotiate offers that do not meet their asking prices.”

