Repeat offender? Woman who refused to wear mask in MBS has pending charge over similar offence

SINGAPORE - The woman seen in a viral clip refusing to don a mask while at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) last Saturday (May 15) is already facing a criminal charge over a similar offence allegedly committed in the same month last year.
According to court documents The Straits Times obtained on Wednesday, Phoon Chiu Yoke had allegedly failed to wear a mask over her nose and mouth "at all times" at Newton Hawker Centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8, 2020.
The 53-year-old was charged with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
She is accused of committing the offence during the circuit breaker period, which was imposed between April 7 and June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Phoon is contesting the charge, and the trial will take place next Monday.
She made the headlines earlier this month after a video showed her arguing with a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) at MBS.
In the clip, an SDA can be seen trying to convince Phoon to put on a mask.
Phoon questions the SDA on whether she has a "badge".
She is heard saying: "If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?"
When the SDA replies that she represents MBS, Phoon says: "That's what you say, I can say that I'm a police (officer)."
At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen clutching a mask which she slides into her pocket.
In an earlier statement, police said that they received a call about the incident at around 5.15pm on May 15.
Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar instances where she was seen in various buildings and establishments without a mask on.
There are at least two other videos circulating, showing her in public places without a mask on.
One of the videos was supposedly taken at VivoCity in February this year, while the other was at Clarke Quay Central in December last year.
First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.
Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.
