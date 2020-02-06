Requested to wish recipient happy birthday, Grab rider sings birthday song at doorstep

As anyone who has had to celebrate their birthdays while sheltering in place from the global pandemic would know, it’s a bummer. Merrymaking at home without the company of friends just isn’t the same even if the candle-blowing and birthday-song-singing are done over Zoom.

A deliveryman by the name of Remi Abdul Rahmat, however, managed to make things a little brighter for a birthday boy stuck at home.

On Sunday (May 31), the Grab rider received an order from a customer to deliver a package to her friend — an order that was accompanied with a request to wish the recipient a happy birthday.

Remi, a jovial character who still tYpeS liKe tHis, went beyond the call of duty by singing the man a birthday song right at his doorstep. The topless birthday boy could only blush and laugh while being serenaded, not expecting to be on camera.

Thing is, Remi can actually sing pretty decently. He wrote on his Facebook post that he wanted to make the recipient’s circuit breaker birthday a memorable one.

“Wah bro, my first time leh see Grab rider doing this. Power la you bro,” the birthday boy was said to have exclaimed.

The wholesomeness doesn’t stop there. Remi sent the video over to his customer, who was absolutely tickled and thankful for the extra touch of service. In response, she gave the Grab rider a tip of $8.88 via PayNow.

PHOTO: Facebook / Remi Abdul Rahmat

The internet had nothing but love for Remi and his cheery attitude while making his rounds.

"It doesn’t matter what good deed you do as long as it makes you happy. We’re Singaporeans who have sworn to work together for a brighter future regardless of our race, language or religion." PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

