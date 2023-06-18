Rescuers plead burnout as over 400 cats found in pet hoarding cases so far in 2023

SINGAPORE — More people are keeping large numbers of cats as pets in their homes, in a form of pet hoarding, with one resident found to have more than 100 cats in her Housing Board flat.

A seasoned rescuer, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wati, said she and four other rescuers have handled 13 cases of hoarding involving 438 cats so far in 2023. All the households had at least 20 animals each. In the whole of 2022, she recorded 13 cases involving at least 369 cats.

To prevent the animals from facing health issues and multiplying in number, rescuers typically attempt to ensure the cats are sterilised, advise owners on animal welfare and responsibility, and assist with cleaning and rehoming the felines in some cases.

But animals are not always neglected in hoarding cases, including the Woodlands flat with more than 100 cats. Ms Wati, 50, an education consultant, said those cats were relatively healthy, despite some having fur and ear mites.

In March, about 20 cats were found malnourished in a rental unit in Sembawang. The tenant was believed to have abandoned the flat, and the animals in it, for at least a week.

"Some were kittens around three months old and they were severely dehydrated and filthy. Any longer and they would have died of starvation," Ms Wati said, adding that the cats were taken away by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

On June 6, the skeletal remains of three cats were found in a rental flat in Jalan Minyak, along with two emaciated cats. Ms Wati, who was also involved in that case, said it was her worst encounter in 10 years.

Another rescuer, Ms Tiffany Heng, 40, helped to rescue about 40 cats from a rental flat in Pipit Road in March.

The case was brought to light after the unit caught fire and the owners vacated the unit, but allegedly left the cats there without food and water.

"When we sent the rescued cats to the vet, they were in poor condition — emaciated and suffering from parasitic infections," said Ms Heng, who works in the public sector, adding that one cat has died.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVS, said the agency has come across numerous cases where multiple cats were found in a single household.

Often, the owners may have started with just a few cats — buying or adopting them, or rescuing them off the streets. But the unsterilised animals reproduced quickly.

Ms Kwok said: "Cats' breeding cycles can take place throughout the year, from as early as four months old. Some pet cats were also allowed to roam freely and breed with other free-roaming cats.

"It is important for owners to have their pet cats sterilised to prevent uncontrolled breeding, especially in households with multiple cats."

Burnout

With the number of hoarding cases detected by rescuers seemingly on the rise, some are experiencing what they call "rescuer burnout".

Said Ms Heng: "We are tired of the 'cleanup' that we do for hoarding cases. From sterilisation to mediating with the authorities to finding them new homes, a lot of the rescue effort is done by independent rescuers."

A part-time polytechnic student, who wanted to be known only as Alex, said he takes cats rescued from hoarding cases into his home while waiting for them to be adopted.

But it can be difficult to find them homes, especially for black cats or older cats. Since he started volunteering in 2020, he has adopted five of the cats he rescued as his own.

"We're still volunteers; we're not getting paid for it. It can be mentally draining," said the 25-year-old.

Ms Kwok said AVS will work with the relevant agencies and animal welfare groups to advise home owners on appropriate care for their pets, and assist with rehoming and sterilising the cats. It will also investigate cases where the pets' welfare has been compromised.

Those found guilty of failing in their duty of care to their pets, including abandoning them, can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act.

First-time offenders who fail in the duty of care to their pets face a fine of up to $10,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Some rescuers said they have decided to take in fewer cats, and they hope the authorities will do more, instead.

A rescuer of 13 years, who wanted to be known only as Julie, 40, said she hopes there can be tougher penalties to deter offenders, and that the authorities can take quicker action.

Ms Wati said she would reduce the number of cats she accepts, including when asked by the authorities if she can take in any cats, and instead focus on creating awareness of pet hoarding on social media.

"I've sacrificed so much in the last five years — my own money and my home. For me, it's not a temporary protest," she said.

