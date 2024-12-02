Rescuers save woman dangling over parapet at Tengah HDB block

Rescuers saved a 30-year-old woman found dangling over the parapet of an HDB block in Tengah on Sunday (Dec 1).

The incident occurred around midnight at Block 119C Plantation Crescent.

In a video posted to Xiaohongshu, a woman is seen hanging precariously off the edge of the parapet. Loud screams can also be heard while residents on the lower floors look up at the commotion.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police, wearing face masks and gloves, were seen holding onto the woman and talking to her before they hoisted her over the parapet to safety.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 12.20am.

They apprehended the woman under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, which requires police officers to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to himself or herself or other persons and such danger is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that the woman was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the incident.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

[[nid:697222]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com