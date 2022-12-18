Resident calls out 'disgusting' uncle for allegedly spitting at Ang Mo Kio playground 'almost every day'

Spitting in public is an offence.

It is a law that was in place before the pandemic. But nowadays, because of Covid-19, such behaviour is even more offensive.

Yet a man was caught on camera spitting at a fitness corner in Ang Mo Kio and allegedly does so "almost every day".

Stomp contributor ZX said: "Every day in the morning after 7am, there is this inconsiderate uncle who always spits on the ground of the exercise area below my home and he does it almost every day."

The Stomp contributor shared three videos of the man spitting, which the Stomp contributor said were taken over weeks.

Two of the videos show the man sitting on a pedal exerciser while spitting. The third shows him standing with a walking stick and doing leg kicks while spitting. He wore the same clothes in all three videos.

The Stomp contributor called the man "a disgusting, unsanitary individual".

"In this pandemic situation, if he has the virus in him, anyone else in the exercise area would be in contact with the virus," said the Stomp contributor.

"He does countless aggressive spits every single day even the residents living here can hear it."

Under Singapore's Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations, "no person shall spit, or expel mucous from the nose, upon or onto any street or upon or onto the floor or other part of a public service vehicle, a place of public resort or any place to which the public has access".

For a first-time offender, the penalty is a fine not exceeding $1,000. For a second offence, a fine not exceeding $2,000. For a third or subsequent offence, a fine not exceeding $5,000.

