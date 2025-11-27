'It sounded like a jet': Resident recalls loud crash as part of roof collapses at Sin Ming monastery

A section of the roof at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery along Bright Hill Road partially collapsed on Wednesday (Nov 26) evening.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Nov 27, a resident living in an HDB block beside the monastery, who wished to be known only as Yasin, said he heard a loud crashing sound at around 8.30pm.

"I was watching TV with my family when we heard something rumbling. It sounded like a jet. My wife thought it was a firecracker or the sound of shutters, but we felt it couldn't be that loud," said the 33-year-old senior security officer.

Upon looking out of the window, Yasin discovered that a portion of the temple had collapsed and noticed several people, including a security guard, running to check on the situation.

In a video posted on Yasin's Threads account, achinwhytezz, on Nov 26, the aftermath of the collapse can be seen, with debris scattered around the building.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle was spotted at the scene, with rescue personnel on site assessing the damage.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SCDF said they were alerted to an incident at 88 Bright Hill Road at about 8.25pm on Nov 26.

Upon SCDF's arrival, roof tiles and a supporting roof frame was observed within the courtyard of the premises.

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, together with search canines from SCDF's search platoon conducted a search.

A person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Buildings closed from public access

A spokesperson for Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery told AsiaOne that a section of roof tiles at the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall became dislodged and slid from the roof at about 8pm.

"We are relieved to confirm that no casualties or injuries have been reported," said the spokesperson.

"The temple will continue to comply fully with all instructions from SCDF and the relevant authorities, including the switching off of air-conditioning units, electrical systems, and any other required safety measures within the affected zones."

The spokesperson added that the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall and Abbot's Hall are temporarily closed to the public until further notice, as investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

In a statement on Nov 27, a spokesperson for the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) confirmed that it was alerted to a building incident along Bright Hill Road.

"BCA engineers inspected the site and found sections of the roof tiles and the supporting roof frame have fallen off the four-storey Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the windows of the adjacent building were also damaged by the fallen debris, but the structural integrity of the affected buildings remains intact.

"In the interest of public safety, BCA has directed the building owner to close off the two buildings from public access," said the authority.

BCA also stated that it has ordered the building owner to appoint a professional engineer to investigate the collapse, advise on the necessary precautionary measures, and recommend permanent rectification works.

