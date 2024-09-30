Resident turns ground floor of Bukit Panjang HDB block into 'junkyard', town council advises to remove clutter

The common area is not a storage space.

Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council has given a resident a deadline to remove the clutter outside the resident's flat on the ground floor of Block 472 Segar Road in Bukit Panjang.

Stomp contributor W shared photos of the many items in the area, including clothes racks, bicycles and folded tables.

He said the resident "abused" the common corridor, turning it into a "junkyard" and safety hazard as well as causing obstruction for wheelchair users such as the Stomp contributor's wife.

"This is the only sheltered walkway towards Zhenghua Community Centre during rainy days," said the Stomp contributor.

He added that he had made numerous complaints on the OneService app and emailed his MP about the issue.

In response to a Stomp query, a Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council spokesperson said: "Our property team has reached out to the resident involved and issued a formal advisory, advising them to remove the clutter by Oct 6.

"Simultaneously, the town council, in partnership with community volunteers, will be intensifying its public education efforts to raise awareness about the importance of keeping shared spaces clear and unobstructed."

The spokesperson added: "We would also like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to actively support these initiatives by ensuring that shared areas/pathways remain free from obstructions.

"Items left in these spaces can pose significant hazards, particularly in emergencies, as they may block access for firefighting operations and impede the timely evacuation of residents.

"Our team will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure compliance. By working together with mindfulness and co-operation, we can foster a safe and pleasant living environment for all residents."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.