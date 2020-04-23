Residents in 5 HDB mature estates to have NTUC FairPrice vans selling essentials nearer their homes

SINGAPORE - From Thursday (April 23), residents living in five mature estates will be able to buy their groceries from specially outfitted NTUC FairPrice vans parked near their homes.

The pilot initiative by FairPrice, dubbed FairPrice on Wheels, aims to make shopping more convenient for some people amid the coronavirus outbreak by cutting their travel time and bringing FairPrice "outlets" nearer to them, the supermarket chain said on Wednesday.

The five locations, chosen based on demographic data, each has more than 30 per cent of residents who are above 60-years-old who live in 3-room Housing Board flats.

The vans operate daily from 9am to 2pm and accept cash only.

They will be parked at the carpark between Block 109 and Block 110 in Commonwealth Link, the loading/unloading bay between Block 1 and 4 in Telok Blangah Crescent, the carpark between Block 29 and 32 in Telok Blangah Rise, the carpark in front of the post office at Block 15 in Kampong Glam Community Club and the carpark in front of Block 2 in Jalan Kukoh.

More vans and locations may be added.

FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the mobile vans could also make it easier for kind neighbours to purchase groceries on senior citizens' behalf so that they need not expose themselves to unnecessary contact with others.

Anyone can buy from the vans, although the purchase limits implemented across all FairPrice outlets on March 27 will apply.

Those eligible for the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Senior discount schemes can continue to enjoy discounts on the designated days.

FairPrice's staff will maintain safe distancing while shoppers can call a dedicated mobile number to check the real-time queue status.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.