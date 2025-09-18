Residents aged 40 and above can now redeem MediShield Life premium discounts using Healthpoints: MOH

Residents aged 40 and above will now be able to exchange their Healthpoints earned via the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Healthy 365 mobile app for discounts on their MediShield Life premiums.

In a statement on Thursday (Sept 18), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that this initiative is part of a three-year pilot programme supporting Healthier SG efforts, a national initiative by MOH focusing on preventive health.

It encourages Singaporeans to take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases, and receive strong support in leading healthier lifestyles.

Under this new programme, MediShield Life policyholders aged 40 and above — including those with Integrated Shield Plans — will be able to redeem MediShield Life premium discounts at a conversion rate of 150 Healthpoints for $2.

This is double the standard conversion rate of 150 Healthpoints for $1.

"To earn Healthpoints, individuals can participate in healthy lifestyle programmes and challenges on the Healthy 365 app, or enroll with a Healthier SG clinic and complete their first Health Plan consultation," said MOH.

For example, an individual who averages 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week for a year could earn enough Healthpoints to redeem approximately $70 worth of discounts on their MediShield Life premiums.

MOH added that once redeemed, the discount will automatically be applied to the individual's MediShield Life premiums at their next annual policy renewal.

According to MOH, the maximum value of cumulative Healthpoints an individual can earn in a calendar year is equivalent to $270.

As MediShield Life premium discounts have a higher conversion rate of 150 Healthpoints to $2, the maximum value of premium discounts that can be redeemed per calendar year is $540.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook on Thursday to announce the initiative, stating that the objective is to "strengthen the reward for staying healthy".

"Taking steps to adopt a healthier lifestyle is something that all of us can choose to do. And when we look after our health, we are less likely to need expensive medical treatment later," he said.

More information about MediShield Life premium discounts and HPB's Healthy 365 app can be found at HPB Rewards Programme.

[[nid:706336]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com