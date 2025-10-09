Residents cover body of 66-year-old woman found below Toa Payoh block

A 66-year-old woman died after falling from a Toa Payoh HDB block on Wednesday (Oct 8).

The police said in response to media queries that they were alerted to the case at Block 195 Kim Keat Avenue at about 10.20am.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A photo shared with Stomp showed three individuals — two of whom were holding cloths — standing by a body covered with a white sheet. An object that appears to be a black shoe can be seen on the pavement.

The police said that foul play is not suspected, based on their preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

